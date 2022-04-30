STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $66.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after buying an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 385,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.