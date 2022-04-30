STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

