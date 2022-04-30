Susquehanna Bancshares Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

NYSE:GD opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

