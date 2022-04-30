Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

QCOM stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

