SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.76 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

