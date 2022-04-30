Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.