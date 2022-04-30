Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH opened at $20.19 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

