Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

