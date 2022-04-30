Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

