Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

TRI opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

