Truist Financial Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $70.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Masco by 71.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 47,949 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

