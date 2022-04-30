Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

TUP stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

