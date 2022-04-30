Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

