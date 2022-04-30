Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $51.50

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $51.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.