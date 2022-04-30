Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $51.50

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $51.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.