UBS Group Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target to €42.00

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EBKOF stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $51.24.
About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKOF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.