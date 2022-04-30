UBS Group Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target to €42.00

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBKOF stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

