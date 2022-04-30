VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

