VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $49.97 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

