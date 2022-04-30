Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 1,144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOV opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.