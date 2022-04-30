Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $249.46.

