Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

