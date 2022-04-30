Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vericel by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vericel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

