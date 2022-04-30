Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

