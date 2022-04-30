Wedbush Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $94.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.30% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CCS opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

