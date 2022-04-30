Wedbush Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.93 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

