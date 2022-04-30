William Blair Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $55.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $54.79 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

