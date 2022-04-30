WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WNS were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

