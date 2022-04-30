WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($16.82) to GBX 1,270 ($16.19) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $787.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WPP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

