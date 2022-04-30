WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($16.82) to GBX 1,270 ($16.19) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. WPP has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $6,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.