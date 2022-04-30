Zacks: Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. trivago reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.