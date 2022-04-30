Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Sell

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

