Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Sell

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.57.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 5.98 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

