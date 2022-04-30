Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Sell

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.