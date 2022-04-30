Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q1 performance was driven by strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. In 2021, Cadence introduced 13 new products, including Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio and Allegro X. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like hyperscale computing, 5G, and autonomous driving along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, higher costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins in the near term. Supply chain disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market and forex volatility are other added concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.85 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

