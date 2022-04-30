Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

