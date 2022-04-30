Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks’ is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Mobile and broad markets portfolios witnessed double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was driven by broad-based momentum owing to higher demand for the company’s connectivity solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings have been selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from Qorvo is a headwind.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of SWKS opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.