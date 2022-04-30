Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Zumiez worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 416,007 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

