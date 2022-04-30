Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,145 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

