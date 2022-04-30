Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 429 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,724 shares of company stock worth $3,689,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

KRTX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.