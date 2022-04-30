Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,059 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 250.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

LOCO opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

