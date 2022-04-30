Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,534 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADV opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

