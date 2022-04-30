Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,625 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veru were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Veru stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.49. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

