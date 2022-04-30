Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

