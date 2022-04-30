Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,660. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

