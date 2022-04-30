Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,796 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

