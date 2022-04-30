Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,217 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paya were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

PAYA stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.