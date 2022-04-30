Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 53.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

FDMT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.55. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

