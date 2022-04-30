Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 33.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Merus by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
MRUS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
