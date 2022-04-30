Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ON24 by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $47,331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $10,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.22.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

