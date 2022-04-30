Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 22,604 Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $27,688,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $22,770,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $759,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $68,473,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $110,867.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

