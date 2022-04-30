Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 27,261 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 539.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 388,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AUD shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $366.01 million, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.46. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

